BASEBALL

COLGAN 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 6: Matthew Westley’s walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth scored two runs to give the host Sharks (17-1) Monday the non-district win.

Mountain View rallied to tie the game by scoring four runs in the seventh inning.

Westley finished the game with two doubles.

The Virginia Tech signee started the game for Colgan. He struck out six in three innings and allowed no runs or hits. Jae’dan Carter got the win in relief. He allowed four hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out one in three innings.

Colgan led 5-0 after four innings. Christian Abney hit a homer for the Sharks.

JOHN CHAMPE 10, UNITY REED 0: John Champe’s Ty Kann threw a six-inning no-hitter and struck out eight.

SOFTBALL

JOHN CHAMPE 20, UNITY REED 5 (five innings): The visiting Knights led 10-0 after the first inning.

BOYS LACROSSE

PATRIOT 19, OSBOURN PARK 5: Christian Chandler and Patrick Wilkinson each scored four goals Monday as the third-seeded Pioneers (8-6) won in the Cedar Run District Tournament first round.

Brody McClure and Tyler Schmelzer each had three goals and Blake Sherin, Owen Bruno, Cade Blaha, Brooks Montgomery and Mason DeBottis each had one.

BOYS SOCCER

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1, HYLTON 0: Abdul Kamara scored on a breakaway off an assist from Anthony Chavez. Marlon Arevalo came up with a big penalty save in the second half to preserve Freedom's lead.

The Eagles are now 2-9-0 in the Cardinal District and 3-12-0 overall.

OTHER SCORES

Woodbridge 1, Colgan 0

GIRLS SOCCER

FOREST PARK 4, GAR-FIELD 1: Nicole Cargill scored two goals and Sydney Washington and Mattie Edozie one each to lead the visiting Bruins (10-1-0 in Cardinal District, 11-1-1 overall).

Assists were by Korinne Potter, Cargill and Edozie. Gar-Field’s goal came from Stephanie Reyes off an assist by Kayla Mendoza.

COLGAN 4, WOODBRIDGE 0: Mia Arevalo-Delcid scored two goals and Samantha DeGuzman and Anika Berger one each for Colgan (10-1-1 in Cardinal District, 11-1-1 overall).

DeGuzman, Emme Rivera, Amy Angel and Alyssa Joshua added assists.

OTHER SCORES

Freedom-Woodbridge 4, Hylton 3 (OT)