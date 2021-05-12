soccer generic2.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BOYS SOCCER

GAR-FIELD 3, MANASSAS PARK 1 (OT): Jorge Duran and Mohammad Dainkeh each scored in overtime to lift the Indians (3-0-1) to a non-district win.

Manassas Park (0-2) scored first before Gar-Field’s David Gonzalez tied the game in the second half.

JOHN CHAMPE 2, OSBOURN 1: Cooper Noseworthy scored for Osbourn (2-1 overall and in the Cedar Run District.

OTHER SCORES

Unity Reed 3, Battlefield 1 (boys soccer)

Patriot 3, Osbourn Park 2 (boys soccer)

Patriot 2, Osbourn Park (girls soccer)

Battlefield 10, Unity Reed 0 (girls soccer)

John Champe 9, Osbourn 1 (girls soccer)

