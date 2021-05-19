GIRLS LACROSSE
WOODBRIDGE 14, FOREST PARK 8: For Woodbridge following its win over the first-place Bruins: senior captain Ella Creagh 7 goals/3 assists, junior captain Kara Trullender 4 goals/3 assists/7 draw controls and scored her 75th career goal, Mackenize Burke 1 goal/2 assists, Saylor Goodchild 1 goal/1 assist, Alicia Ober 1 goal/7 draw controls and senior goalie Neveah Diamond with 11 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
FOREST PARK 16, WOODBRIDGE 2: The Bruins got off to a slow start and after 10 minutes of penalties they regrouped to finish the first half on a 5 goal run to take a 6-1 halftime lead.
Led, once again, by Gabe Quantrille (7 goals) and Jett Daum (5 goals), the Bruins used the ball distribution of Gabe Gaskin (5 assists) to set the pace early and often.
Their defense was stellar as Charlie Lopez’s (5 CTOs & 5 GBs) smothering defense created challenges for the Vikings offense.
This enabled fellow defenders like Zach Jones to lead the team in scooping up 9 GBs (3 CTOs) and Nate Haskovec stopped the Vikings with 6 saves.
