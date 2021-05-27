soccer generic.jpg
GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 10, OSBOURN 0: Anna Tekampe scored three goals, Logan Davis and Noelle O’Hara two each and Hanna Asanovich, Taylor Beckmeyer and Isabel Cahall one each.

Lyndsie Clough was in goal for the shutout.

SOFTBALL

BATTLEFIELD 5, OSBOURN 3 (five innings) Kaleigh Hargis had two RBIs and Allie Daniels, Madison Johnson and Emma McCauley one each in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.

Lilly Compton was the winning pitcher. She tossed the first 2.2 innings, striking out two and allowing two hits, three hits and six walks.

