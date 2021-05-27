GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 10, OSBOURN 0: Anna Tekampe scored three goals, Logan Davis and Noelle O’Hara two each and Hanna Asanovich, Taylor Beckmeyer and Isabel Cahall one each.
Lyndsie Clough was in goal for the shutout.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 5, OSBOURN 3 (five innings) Kaleigh Hargis had two RBIs and Allie Daniels, Madison Johnson and Emma McCauley one each in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Lilly Compton was the winning pitcher. She tossed the first 2.2 innings, striking out two and allowing two hits, three hits and six walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.