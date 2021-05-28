LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 9, PATRIOT 1: Jake Davis had two goals and one assist, Ronan Cleary one goal and two assists and Brayden Colliver, Cole Bonnell and Owen George one goal apiece as the Bobcats (5-0, 8-1) won the Cedar Run District title. They also clinched the district’s No. 1 seed in regionals.
Austin Nevins added two assists and Nate George recorded 11 saves in goal.
For girls, Battlefield defeated Patriot to claim the Cedar Run District title and the No. 1 seed in regionals as well with a 17-6 win. The Bobcats improve to 5-0 in the district and 11-0 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Colgan 22, Potomac (girls)
BOYS SOCCER
WOODBRIDGE 4, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: The first half was scoreless. In the second half, Woodbridge opened the scoring with a goal by Michael Collins and assisted by Ever Lainez. Yamil Guzman-Diaz scored the second goal assisted by Sebastian Maldonado, Khalil Khlouf scored the third goal assisted by Michael Collins and Ever Lainez scored the fourth goal unassisted.
OTHER SCORES
Colgan 2, Forest Park 0
Gar-Field 2, Hylton 2
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODBRIDGE 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Trenyce Florence, Taylor Murphy and Isabella Millner each scored goals for Woodbridge.
Saige Berta and Millner had assists.
Rylie Williams had the shutout.
COLGAN 5, FOREST PARK 1: Colgan won its first district championship with a 5-1 win over Forest Park.
Samantha Deguzman scored all five goals for the Sharks with assists from Alyssa Deguzman, Kamryn Winger, and Alyssa Joshua. Goalkeeper Grace Damato recorded 1 save as Colgan improved to 5-0 in district play and 8-0 overall.
BASEBALL
OSBOURN 3, JOHN CHAMPE 2: DJ Muirhead recorded all of the Eagles’ RBIs in the Cedar run District win.
Muirhead finished the game 2 for 3.
Muirhead was also the winning pitcher. He started the first five innings, allowing two earned runs, seven hits and one walk and struck out six.
Matthew Hollar pitched the final two innings and gave up one hit and struck out one to earn the save.
HYLTON 5, WOODBRIDGE 0: Diego Barrett and Tyler Mitchell combined on a five-hit shutout and 12 total strikeouts in the Cardinal District win.
Barrett pitched the first four innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Barrett was 2 for 4 with one RBI.
SOFTBALL
OSBOURN 5, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Jenna Dimicelli pitched a four-hit shutout in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win.
Dimicelli struck out four and walked one.
Dimicelli and Mackenzie Skerman each had two hits. Victoria Taylor, Alex Phillips, Carleigh Ruffner and Skerman each had an RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 2, WARREN COUNTY 1: The Tigers scored both their runs in the bottom of the six of Thursday’s Class 3 Northwestern District victory.
Mara Brooks recorded an RBI for Brentsville and Sierra Tannheiser had two hits.
Tea Cornett was the winning pitcher. She allowed one run, three walks and four hits and struck out six in seven innings.
COLGAN 15, GAR-FIELD 0, COLGAN 19, GAR-FIELD 2 (five innings for both games): Morgan Thornton allowed one hit and one walk and struck out eight in five innings for the win.
Thornton also led Colgan at the plate, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Mari Roman was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Keyonce Ewell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Catherine Hopkins went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Kendall Bentley was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Hannah Bassett got the win. She pitched the first three innings, striking out five and allowing two walks, five hits and two earned runs.
