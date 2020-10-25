His streak fell short of Joe DiMaggio’s historic baseball milestone, but Jackson Kantor still accomplished a couple of significant marks of his own this past summer.
The McLean Post 270 infielder/pitcher concluded his American Legion baseball career by hitting safely in 47 straight games, and reaching base safely, with a hit or a walk, in all 59 Legion contests he played over three seasons.
“I didn’t actually know about one of those streaks, but the hitting streak gave me motivation,” said Kantor, who was a standout baseball player for McLean High School for multiple seasons.
DiMaggio hit safely in a Major League record 56 straight games for the New York Yankees in 1941. Kantor’s total of 47 games puts him ahed of Wee Willie Keller, whose 45-game streak for the Baltimore Orioles in the 1896-97 seasons stood as the record until DiMaggion blew past that mark.
For the 2020 Legion season, Kantor had 36 hits and batted .522 with 14 RBI. He had 11 doubles, two triples and hit safely in all 16 games he played. Kantor had one five-hit outing, and three others with four.
His 47-game hitting streak began in 2018, when Kantor hit safely in the final four games he played for Post 270. In 2019 he reached base with a hit in all 27 contests, helping McLean reach the state tournament.
This past summer, he hit safely in all 16 games, helping McLean finish second in district-tournament action after earning the No. 1 seed.
The last time Kantor did not get a hit in Legion action was in a July 17, 2018, loss to Vienna Post 180, when he went 0 for 4, but did walk once.
Overall, Kantor had hits in 55 of the 59 Legion games he played, which included a 3 for 3 effort in his very first contest in 2018.
How this stacks up nationally isn’t know, as the American Legion does not maintain a statistical database.
For the McLean High team in 2019, Kantor batted .484 with 21 RBI, 30 hits and 24 runs scored. On the mound, Kantor had four saves, pitching seven innings with eight strikeouts and a 1.00 earned run average.
He was chosen the Liberty District’s Player of the Year, made first team all-region, second-team all-state, helped McLean win the district-tournament championship and a spring-break tourney crown.
“Jackson was one of my all-time favorite players,” McLean High head coach John Dowling said.
Kantor was not heavily recruited out of high school, so he was on the club-baseball team at the College of William and Mary in 2020. The marketing major is considering tying to walk on and make the school’s Division I team in 2021.
