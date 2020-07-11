Yes, McLean Post 270 is a summer baseball team despite the squad’s victorious football-like scores in its first two league games of the season.
McLean routed Alexandria Post 129 by a 21-4 final in its first contest, then edged Springfield Post 176, 20-18, in its second on July 9. Post 270 amassed 19 hits against Alexandria and 18 versus Springfield.
In the wins, McLean totalled 15 extra-base hits, including three home runs, with the rest doubles.
This summer, McLean 270 is not associated with American Legion District 17 baseball as usual, instead playing an independent schedule that includes a number of the regular district teams like Alexandria and Springfield. Legion baseball canceled its seasons on all levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer’s regular season lasts through July, with a one-week tournament the first week of August.
McLean was a strong-hitting team last summer when it played well late, finishing second in the District 17 tournament and advanced to state competition. With a number of players back from that group and the addition of other top hitters, Post 270 has proved through two games it again has a productive offensive lineup.
Leading the charge in the win over Springfield was Stephen D’Aquila. He drove in five runs by going 4 for 5, including a homer and two doubles.
McLean’s Jackson Kantor had a big games as well. He went 5 for 6 with three doubles and had three RBI.
James Triantos doubled twice with two RBI, Colin Jones homered, Andy Ricketts had two RBI, Michael Hoeymans had two hits and an RBI, Jack Simon had two hits and one RBI and Zav Zenk had a hit and an RBI.
McLean started scoring early by plating seven runs in the first inning, fell behind 10-7 after three and trailed 15-14 after five. Post 270 scored six runs in the final four frames to win.
Kantor was the winning pitcher in relief, one of nine pitchers used in the nine-inning contest.
In the win over Alexandria, D’Aquila homered and had five hits and five RBI. Kantor and Dane Camphausen (two RBI) each had two hits, Robert Wegmeuller and Zenk each had two hits and three RBI, and Simon had three hits and two RBI.
Matt Keay was the starting and winning pitcher. Five McLean pitchers were used in that victory.
In the two games, D’Aquila had nine hits in 10 at-bats, of which two were home runs and three were doubles, and he drove in 10 runs. He scored eight runs, walked once and stole a base.
McLean has district games scheduled this week against Arlington Post 139 and Falls Church Post 130.
