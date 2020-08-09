A championship is what McLean Post 270 wanted, but in the end the second-seeded baseball team finished third in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament.
McLean (10-6) was 1-2 in the six-team competition, eliminated in the losers’-bracket final by top seed Springfield Post 176 by an 11-9 score the night of Aug. 7 at Waters Field in Vienna.
Springfield scored six runs in the sixth inning to take the lead, holding McLean scoreless over the final five frames.
McLean, which hit well all season, amassed 14 hits in defeat. Will Benner was 3 for 5 with an RBI and a double to lead the way. Colin Jones, Jackson Kantor, Stephen D’Aquila and Andy Ricketts each had two hits. Robert Wegmeuller and Mitch Wasserman each had a hit and two RBI and Jack Simon had a sacrifice fly.
McLean used four pitchers.
Post 270 was missing starters Michael Hoeymans, Drew Stieg and James Triantos for the game for various reasons. Springfield was missing a couple of starters, as well.
McLean and five other District 17 teams played a shortened schedule this summer by creating the veterans league after American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Post 270 finished second in the District 17 tournament last year, then advanced to the state competition.
By assembling a strong hitting team this summer, McLean was considered a favorite to win the tournament title.
“When we put this team together, we knew it would be a strong hitting team,” McLean manager Keith Horenstein said.
In its 16 games, McLean scored double-digit runs in 10 games, with a high of 21 and two other 20-run contests.
In the tourney, McLean won its first game by a lopsided 16-3 score over bottom seed Falls Church Post 130.
Post 270 was then upset, 7-6, in the winners’-bracket final by No. 5 seed Arlington Post 139. That set up the losers’-bracket final against top-seed Springfield.
In the win over Falls Church, Triantos was 3 for 3 with a double a home run and four RBI. Stieg (double) and Kantor were each 2 for 4, Jones doubled and had two hits, Dean Kampschror was 2 for 3 with three RBI, D’Aquila homered and had two RBI, Hoeymans doubled, and Wasserman had a hit and one RBI. McLean had 14 hits.
Zav Zenk started and pitched 42/3 innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs with a strikeout. Hoeymans pitched 21/3 innings of one-hit scoreless ball with two strikeouts in relief.
In the playoff loss to Arlington, Simon had four hits, John Benner two hits and the squad nine overall. The team stranded 10 runners and had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning when the game ended on a strikeout.
Arlington trailed 7-2 at one point.
For more stories about McLean’s playoff game and season visit the Website at www.insidenova.com/sports/fairfax.
For the season, Kantor and D’Aquila were the team’s top hitters.
Kantor had 36 hits and batted .522 with 14 RBI. He had 11 doubles, two triples and hit safely in all 16 games he played.
Kantor had one five-hit game and three others with four.
D’Aquila batted .484, had 27 RBI, seven doubles, four home runs and one triple. D’Aquila hit safely in 14 of the 16 games he played and had 31 hits.
Years ago, McLean was a perennial power in District 17, winning its last district tournament in 1993. McLean eventually folded, re-entered the district for just a few games in 2009, then joined full-time again in 2017 when manager Keith Horenstein took on the task of fielding a team.
