The bats remained productive for the McLean Post 270 baseball team last week as it improved to 4-0 in league competition with two more double-digit victories.
McLean defeated Arlington Post 139 by a 20-10 scored behind 19 hits, then amassed 15 hits in a 14-2 win over Falls Church Post 130.
McLean was atop the District 17 standings, with Springfield Post 176 at 5-1 and defending league champion Vienna Post 180 at 3-2.
James Triantos had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and two RBI in the win over Arlington. Will Benner tripled and had three hits and as many RBI and Michael Hoeymans and Dean Kampschror (two doubles) had two hits each. Stephen D’Aquilia and Rober Wegmeuller each had a hit and three RBI.
Jackson Kantor, Zav Zenk, Jack Simon and John Benner each had one hit and an RBI.
Kantor led the way with four hits (two doubles) against Falls Church. Ryan D’Aquilia added three hits. Triantos had two home runs and six RBI and Will Benner had two hits.
Teddy Gerkin was the starting and winning pitcher, working three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He allowed three hits.
Vienna lost to Alexandria Post 129, 8-3, then defeated Arlington, 14-3, behind 14 hits.
In the win, Braden Huebsch had four hits, three RBI and three stolen bases. Allen Yager had two hits three RBI and two stolen bases. Zach Danielczyk had three hits, Brandon Kim had two hits and two RBI and Matt Ford had a hit, two RBI and two steals.
L.A. Rice started and worked five innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
In Vienna’s loss, Kim and Huebsch had two hits each and Yager doubled. Vienna was hurt by four errors.
In non-league action last week, McLean defeated Culpeper, 13-3, and lost to Stafford, 10-5.
McLean had 14 hits against Culpeper, with Stephen D’Aquila having three hits with a triple and four RBI, Kantor had three hits with a double and triple, Will Benner and Simon each added two hits, Hoeymans had a double with three RBI and John Benner had a hit and two RBI.
In two non-district games, Vienna downed Spotsylvania, 12-9, and Damascus, 7-4.
Julian Heitman had three hits and an RBI against Spotsylvania; Yager had two hits, including a triple, and five RBI; Kim had three hits; Ford had two hits and an RBI; Brett Harrelle had two hits and an RBI; and Rice and Huebsch each had a hit and one RBI.
On the mound, five Vienna pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts. Michael Michallas fanned 10 in four innings.
In the win over Damascus, Huebsch got the win in relief with 11/3 innings of scoreless and hitless ball with a strikeout and no walks. He threw 15 pitches.
Heitman stole three bases. Michallas had two hits, including a homer and a double, and two RBI. Ford added three hits and two RBI and Rice had a hit and two RBI.
