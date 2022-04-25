With convincing home victories over the Langley Saxons, 8-0, and Washington-Liberty Generals, 13-3, in Liberty District baseball action last week, the first-place McLean Highlanders improved to 7-0 in the league.
Griffin Stieg homered, had two hits and two RBI in the win over W-L, and Robbie Coates added two hits, as well, in the high-school action. Jakob Luu had a hit and RBI, Yechan Kim tripled and had two RBI and Wyatt Johnson had one hit and one RBI.
On the mound, Evan Fontaine started and worked two innings of two-hit ball with a walk. Aidan Carey pitched the final three frames, allowing just one hit and walking one.
Stieg was the winning pitcher against Langley in a game continued from earlier in the season that was stopped because of weather issues. Stieg (5-1) struck out 12 and allowed one hit in pitching the final six innings. Carey worked the first, allowing one hit and striking out three.
With the bat, Stieg had a sacrifice fly and two hits, Ethan Ball added two hits and Coates homered, had two hits and three RBI.
The two wins gave McLean nine wins in 10 games. The lone setback was a 22-11 loss to West Potomac in the final game of a spring-break tournament, in which the Highlanders finished 4-1.
Stieg had three hits in the loss to West Potomac, and Luu and Coates added two each. McLean used nine pitchers.
* The Madison Warhawks (7-5, 2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over visiting Westfield in Concorde District action April 21.
In the win, Connor Moore doubled and started on the mound and worked four innings with seven strikeouts and did not allow a run to get the win.
Bo Kuhblank had two hits and an RBI for Madison, Tanner Wharton tripled, Jason Cassidy had a hit and three RBI, Alex Jreige had a hit and two RBI, and Jason Kritsky had a hit and one RBI.
* The Oakton Cougars (11-4, 3-2) nipped the Chantilly Chargers, 3-2, with a walk-off home victory in the bottom of the seventh inning in Concorde District action April 21. Noah Toole’s bunt and an error led to the winning run.
Will Dornbusch doubled and had two hits for Oakton and winning pitcher Ryan Sleight had a hit and one RBI. Sleight had six strikeouts in six innings, and Noah Toole earned the save.
Oakton lost to South Lakes, 5-2, in its preceding game.
* The Marshall Statesmen fell to Yorktown, 7-3, and defeated Wakefield, 7-3, in Liberty District baseball games.
Nathan Lakes pitched six innings and got the win over Wakefield, with six strikeouts. He walked one and did not allow a run.
Jack Emory led the offense with four hits and Cole Little and Nick Robinson had two hits each.
Ben Jones had two hits in the loss to Yorktown.
