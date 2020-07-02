They didn’t get to play their much-anticipated final season of high-school baseball on the same team with the McLean Highlanders because the spring sports campaigns were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jumping ahead to this summer, talented brothers Drew and Griffin Stieg have gone their separate ways, hoping to be busy playing for a couple of different teams each.
Drew, a 2020 McLean graduate who will play college baseball at George Mason University, is on the roster for the McLean Post 270 independent team and the Gators of the Northern Virginia Collegiate Baseball League.
Griffin, a rising McLean junior and Virginia Tech baseball commit, will play for the 16-under traveling Stars program. In late July, he’s on the roster for the North squad that will compete in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
“It was a real bummer not to play the high-school season,” Drew Stieg said. “Our team had a chance to be really good. My brother and I were looking forward to playing together for maybe the last time.”
The brothers were starters for McLean in the spring of 2019, Griffin as a freshman outfielder and pitcher for head coach John Dowling. They helped McLean win the Liberty District Tournament.
Both were chosen first-team all-district, with Griffin making first team all-region and Drew second team. Griffin led the region in hits in 2019 with 36. He batted .439, had nine doubles, a homer, and 17 RBI. On the mound, he was 3-1 with a 3.15 earned run average.
Drew batted .407 in 2019 with three homers, eight doubles and 14 RBI.
“This season could have been even better than last for our team,” Griffin said. “We were really looking forward to that.”
Said Dowling: “Having those two at the top of our lineup in 2019 put incredible pressure on our opponents, due to their combo of speed and power. In one at-bat, they could leg out an infield single then steal two bags, and in the next at-bat put a ball over the fence.”
“Drew is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, and an awesome teammate. Griffin is maybe the most mature freshman I’ve been lucky enough to be around. The way he goes about his work at practice is that of a professional.”
Since there was not a high-school season this spring, the brothers hope to play as many games as possible this summer to make up for that loss.
“I’m excited for it all, and this is a good opportunity for me,” Drew said. “I want to get as many reps as possible and improve a lot.”
Griffin is playing in weekend tournaments for the Stars, which will include a 400-team competition in Georgia. He leaves there to compete in the Commonwealth Games July 24-26. His team will play five games over three days.
“It’s pretty cool and a big deal to be picked and to have the opportunity to play in those games,” Griffin said. “I’m just excited to be playing baseball again.”
With no high-school baseball during the spring, the brothers stayed in shape by following a rugged workout routine provided by their older brother, Forrest Stieg, Jr. Forrest, a 2013 McLean High graduate, is a captain in the Army, where he is a physical therapist. He recently earned a doctoral degree in physical therapy at the University of Miami.
