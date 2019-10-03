Four McLean High School varsity baseball players, who will be members of the 2020 team, have made commitments to continue playing the sport in college.
Senior right-handed pitcher Teddy Merritt will play at High Point University in North Carolina. Senior outfielder Anthony Farmakides will play at Randolph-Macon University. Senior outfielder Drew Stieg will play at George Mason University.
Also, senior pitcher Alex Powlowski will play at Marymount University and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Griffin Stieg previously agreed to play at Virginia Tech.
Merritt had a 5-1 record with a save in the 2019 season. In 44 innings, he struck out 48 and had a 3.023 earned run average.
Drew Stieg batted .408 in 2019 with eight doubles, three home runs, 31 hits and 14 RBI.
Farmakides hit .320 with eight doubles and three homes and drove in 23 runs. He had 24 hits.
Powlowski did not play in 2019 and Griffin Stieg was a starting outfielder and pitched a good deal.
Those players helped McLean win the Liberty District Tournament championship last spring and compile a 17-6 record, which included a 12-game winning streak.
NOTE: Stephen Sudik, a former high-school player for Hayfield in Northern Virginia, has joined the McLean junior varsity baseball coaching staff. Sudik is a full-time teacher at McLean. One season when he played at Hayfield in recent years, Sudik helped his team defeat McLean twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.