The McLean Highlanders (14-6, 10-2) clinched first place in the Liberty District baseball standings with a 6-1 road victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals in their final regular-season game. With the win, McLean also wrapped up the top seed in the district tournament and earned a berth into the 6D North Region tournament.
Against W-L, right-handers Evan Fontaine and Aidan Carey combined on a four-hitter, each allowing two hits. Fontaine started and pitched four innings with five strikeouts and a walk to get the win. He did not allow a run. Carey fanned seven and did not walk a batter in three innings of relief.
The Highlanders did not make an error.
With the bat, McLean had eight hits, led by two each from Chris Morabito (double, two RBI) and Ethan Ball (one RBI). Robbie Coates had one hit and one RBI, Griffin Stieg had one hit, Jakob Luu had a hit and two stolen bases and A.J. Poole doubled.
