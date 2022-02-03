Led by Nick Wanzer’s victory in diving (464.05 score) and second-place finishes by Ryan Sribar in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, the McLean Highlanders won the Liberty District boys swimming and diving championship with 406 points.
The Yorktown Patriots were a close second with 401 in the high-school meet.
Wanzer was McLean’s lone event winner, but the team had a number of participants who scored points, plus the medley relay was second, the 400 free relay third and the 200 free relay fourth.
Individually, Hugo Haggard was third in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free, Jia Aaron was third in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley, Nico Christofferson was third in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 500 free, Ben Grobler was fourth in the breast and fifth in the IM, Noah Wanzer was fifth in diving, Andrew Christofferson finished fifth in the breast, Emanuel Rouvelas placed sixth in the 100 butterfly, Max Hollis was eighth in the fly, Jacques Khoriaty took eighth in the 50 free and Stefan Jafari eighth in the back.
Harrison Weinstock, Rowan Frew, Elvis Quintero, Jack Forde, Stirling Hamilton and Abdalla Abouamer were among other scoring swimmers. In diving, Jermey Simon and Jad Brubaker placed.
* Led by double winner Catherine Hughes and the winning 200 free relay (1:36.93), the McLean girls also had a strong meet, finishing second with 379.5 points behind Yorktown (531).
Hughes won the IM (2:06.47) and breast (1:04.01) and swam on the winning relay.
McLean’s Lily Flint was second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free, Danielle Hughes was second in the back and third in the fly, Sabrina Boughanem was fifth in the 500 free, Ana Falzone placed sixth in the back and eighth in the fly, Olivia Tennant was sixth in the 50 free and Jocelyn Brooks was third in diving.
McLean’s medley and 400 free relays each placed second.
For the fourth-place Langley girls, Alyssa Webb was second in the 200 and 500 free races, Claire Vroom was second in diving, and Tessa Jones (back) and Kira Thorton (breast) each finished third.
Marshall High’s Sophia Cloutier was second in the girls fly.
The Langley boys finished third and were led by Daniel Coughlin’s second in the 500 free and third in the fly, Jacob Lee’s second in the IM, John Rieling’s third in the 500 free. In diving Matteo Vasiliadis was third and Danny McGaughey fourth.
For the Marshall boys, Ice Edwards placed in races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.