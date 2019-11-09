With bookend victories to their regular season, including a memorable 17-7 final-game home win over their neighborhood rival Langley Saxons on Nov. 8, the McLean Highlanders had a big bounce-back campaign in 2019.
The high-school football team, winless the past two seasons and 1-9 each of the two campaigns before that, finished 5-5 overall, 2-3 in the Liberty District this fall and nearly qualified for the region playoffs. The .500 record marked McLean's first non-losing season since finishing 5-5 in 2014. The last time McLean defeated Langley was in 2011 by a 21-0 score.
Langley finished 3-7, 2-3.
"We're disappointed we didn't make the playoffs, but to go from no wins to five wins, we ended the season on a high note and we have a lot to build on. We took a huge step in the right direction," McLean coach John Scholla said.
In the win over Langley, McLean earned the revolving Rotary Cup trophy that goes to the winning team each year.
"I looked at that trophy and saw the Langley name a lot more than McLean. Maybe we can do something about that going forward," Scholla said.
In the win over Langley, McLean got the momentum right away by recovering the opening squib kickoff, setting up one of its two first-quarter touchdowns to build a 14-0 lead.
"That put all the momentum on our side. I felt like we controlled the time of possession and we created a lot of defensive pressure on them, kept that up and were physical for four quarters," Scholla said.
By putting eight players in the box, that bend-but-don't-break McLean defense contained Saxons runningback Tre Vasiliadis, holding the senior to a modest, for him, 139 yards, and getting some key fourth-down stops. The runner finished the season with 2,097 yards rushing and more than 3,500 for his career.
Scoring the touchdowns for McLean were Ryan Jessar on a four-yard pass from Bijan Soltani and Billy Ludwick on a 67-yard pass from Soltani, who had a productive throwing game, going 21 of 32 passing for 385 yards. Ivan Maric kicked two extra points and added an 18-yard fourth-quarter field goal.
McLean had 404 total yards. Ludwick had six catches for 171 yards, Joe Lokke five for 95, Tio Graybill four for 80 and Matt Duval and Jessar three each.
On defense, Jessar had an interception, Alec Butler made 10 tackles, including a sack, with six assists and Mitch Palombi made nine tackles and also had six assists.
"We knew this season we could win from three to seven games and we were able to get five," Scholla said. "I think we exceeded our expectations.
Langley quarterback Matthew Flenniken threw for 90 yards and rushed for 44, including a 15-yard touchdown run. Addison Wallace had three catches for 28 yards and Jacob Lubin and Simon Medina had two catches each.
On defense, Lubin and Joseph Nazarian had five tackles each and Lubin had an interception.
NOTE: In addition to its own, McLean played in five homecoming games this fall, winning two of those road contests.
* The Madison Warhawks finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall mark and a 3-1 second-place mark in the Concorde District with a 26-10 road win over the Centreville Wildcats in their final regular-season game Nov. 8.
Madison now will be the No. 2 seed in the 6D North Region playoffs. The postseason berth is Madison's fifth in a row.
Against Centreville, Madison quarterback Ry Yates threw for 140 yards, including touchdown passes of 57 yards to Colin Tuft (two catches, 93 yards) and 14 to Alex Jreige, who rushed for 105 yards and scored twice.
Madison had 351 total yards and held Centreville to 117.
On defense for Madison, Nero Schrader had 1.5 tackles for a loss, Chris Blanda had 4.5 tackles and Cole Remy had a tackle for a loss. Joe Faragasso had an interception.
* The Marshall Statesmen (6-4, 3-2) finished their regular season Nov. 8 with a 21-14 road win over the Wakefield Warriors and will enter the 6D North Region Tournament playoffs on a three-game winning streak.
Marshall had two touchdowns called back because of penalties, but scored the winning TD in the third quarter to break a 14-14 tie.
For Marshall, Matt Shutello scored that winning TD on a 17-yard run and Ethan Chang booted his third extra point. Patrick Margiotta had 72 yards rushing for Marshall, Andrew Margiotta had 49 and Austin Campbell 44.
Patrick Margiotta was 9 of 12 passing for 167 yards. Thomas Burke had four catches for 49 yards, Andrew Margiotta two for 24, Luke Plawin one for 43 and Ryan Dieudonne one for 37.
Patrick Margiotta scored on a three-yard run and threw a 31-yard TD pass to Burke.
On defense for Marshall, Kallen Jordan and Ethan Chang had interceptions as did Ian McQueen with 52 seconds left in the game to seal the victory.
