John Dowling has come to a conclusion.
The McLean Highlanders’ baseball coach now accepts that a lingering anxiety, which keeps him awake at nights, regarding the cancellation of the 2020 high-school season for all sports, isn’t going away.
All spring high-school sports seasons were canceled when schools were closed statewide for the rest of the academic year resulting from COVID-19 virus concerns.
“I kept wondering when this anxiety was going away, and finally realized it will not,” Dowling said. “I could coach for 30 more years, but this season would have been the last time some of these players had the chance to really do something in high school that they really cared about. Now we are sitting at home. I feel so bad for them.”
Dowling especially feels bad for his players because the sky was the limit regarding the potential of the talent-rich 2020 McLean baseball team this spring. The Highlanders had many key returners from last season’s Liberty District Tournament championship team that finished with a 17-6 overall record and advanced to the region tournament, finishing 0-1 with a close loss to runner-up Centreville.
“This was the most talented team I’ve had at McLean,” Dowling said. “Our players were all a year older, stronger and better. On paper, we had the opportunity to play with anybody.”
McLean had an intersquad scrimmage scheduled March 13, but school was canceled that day, and students have not returned since or been allowed into the schools. Players’ uniforms, equipment and other belonging are still in lockers.
Dowling is hoping his team can somehow eventually play one last intersquad game or something similar.
“That way we could walk away with some sense of closure and some hugs,” Dowling said.
Among McLean’s top players this season were senior pitcher Teddy Merritt and senior outfielders Drew Stieg and Anthony Farmakides. They will play in college at High Point University, George Mason University and Randolph-Macon College, respectively. Senior pitcher Alex Pawlowski will play at Marymount University and senior catcher Noah Hersh at Hood College.
Senior infielders Tio Graybill, Jack Simon and Anthony Luu were other key players, along with pitcher Robert Wegmeuller and sophomore outfielder/pitcher Griffin Stieg, who already has committed to play at Virginia Tech. Matt Keay, Luke Williams, Faris Bouzid, Randy Shephard, Kim Kyoungwon and Andy Ricketts were senior pitchers or position players.
“We had other talent seniors who could have played college baseball, but they chose otherwise,” Dowling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.