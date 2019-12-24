The McLean Highlanders (6-2) continued their strong start to the girls high-school basketball season with three recent dominating victories.
McLean routed the Westfield Bulldogs, 64-40, Centreville Wildcats, 62-33, then the Flint Hill Huskies, 70-43, to up their winning streak to three.
In the win over Flint Hill, Elizabeth Dufrane had a double-double, highlighted by 21 points, including three three-pointers, and she pulled down 11 rebounds.
McLean took control early, leading 15-5 at one point of the first quarter, then 55-23 after three periods.
Mia Fitzgerald had 12 points for McLean, Sophie Smith also had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Kendall Jones scored nine and had more than a dozen rebounds. Elly Glenn made two three-pointers and scored eight.
Against Centreville, Smith scored 20, Dufrane 16, Fitzgerald 12, Jones six and Kara Bremser five.
Dufrane made four three-pointers and had 18 points against Westfield, Tess Ginsberg had 10, Jones nine and Glenn eight with two threes.
For the season, Dufrane has made 26 three-pointers and averages 20.4 points per game (with two game-highs of 28) through eight games.
For Flint Hill (4-3) in the loss to McLean, Kelli Giuliani scored 14, Caitlyn Shumadine 10, Nicole Kladakis eight and Lyndsey Custigan and Lynley Birchard (two threes) six each.
In Flint Hill’s 41-40 win over George Mason, Shumadine scored 12, all on three-pointers.
* In other girls action, the Oakton Cougars (6-2) defeated Lake Braddock, 58-50, then lost to West Potomac, 43-33, in recent games, and the Potomac School Panthers (4-2) downed Holton-Arms, 49-30, and National Cathedral, 52-26.
Oakton’s Kara Vietmeyer had 22 points against Lake Braddock, Grace Meshanko 14 and Sophia Zinzi 11.
Potomac School’s Kayla Rolph had 20 and 27 points in the wins, making four threes in one game.
Evelina Swigart had a 12-point game with two threes, Taya Lasota had 10 in one of the contests and Caelan McCormack eight.
* In boys action, the McLean Highlanders (3-4) lost to Centreville, 40-37, and Fairfax, 65-40, in recent action.
Against Fairfax, McLean fell behind 17-0 and trailed 17-3, after the first quarter and never got closer than nine points the rest of the way. McLean was hurt by five first-quarter turnovers and took just four shots in the first period.
Nate Legg (eight rebounds) and Evan Bremser each scored 11 points for McLean and Randy Shephard had nine.
All of the local high-school teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are in holiday basketball tournaments, with most Dec. 26-28. Some are in the area, others are out of town.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (6-2) routed Friendship Collegiate, 102-67, in a non-conference game Dec. 21 as guard Saxby Sunderland led the way with 22 points, 10 assists and four rebounds for the winning team.
Dowar Jioklow scored 15 for Flint Hill, Ronald Ayers and Noel Brown (10 rebounds) scored 10 each, Nate Pabis scored eight and Justice Ellison and Justin Fraser scored seven each.
Flint Hill next plays in a holiday tournament at Dec. 27-28 at Potomac High School in Maryland.
* The Potomac School Panthers (4-3) defeated Fairfax Christian by a 45-41 score on Dec. 21 in non-conference play as Jamel Melvin had 18 points and Alex Holmes scored nine to lead the winning team.
Potomac School next is scheduled to play three games in a holiday tournament at Westfield High School Dec. 26-28.
