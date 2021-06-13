Behind three goals from Kyra Bolden, the McLean Highlanders (10-2) won the girls Liberty District soccer tournament by upsetting the top-seed and host Yorktown Patriots in a shootout in the high-school title match for the team’s sixth victory in a row.
Bolden, the district’s Player of the Year, gave McLean an early 3-0 lead, then Faith Whare scored the eventually game winner in a long penalty kicks overtime period. Eliza Hager was the winning goalie for McLean, which lost twice to Yorktown in regular-season matches, by 5-4 and 4-1 scores.
McLean blanked South Lakes, 3-0, in the district semifinals for its seventh shutout of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.