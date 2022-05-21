With 15 finishes in the top three in the various events, the McLean Highlanders won the girls Liberty District track and field championship with 127 points, five more than the runner-up Langley Saxons.
McLean won three events in the high-school meet, with Eva Grau a double winner in the long jump (16-feet, 2-inches) and the 100-meter hurdles (16.08). The team’s other victory was in the 4x400 relay (4:03.43).
The Highlanders’ 4x100 and 4x800 relays were second.
McLean’s Aneka Andrews had a strong meet with three runner-up finishes in the 100, 100 hurdles and triple jump. Marie-Odette de Marcellus placed in four events, highlighted by a second in the high jump. She was third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the pole vault.
Thais Rolly was second in the 800 for the Highlanders.
Wintertime girls basketball standout Mia Fitzgerald joined the McLean spring track and field team and contributed to the championship with thirds in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Also for McLean, Mary Steinbicker was third in the 400, Leah Durkee was fourth in the 3,200, Elen Marques-Davila finished fourth in the long jump and Ella Munson was sixth in the 200.
The Langley girls had many top finishers, led by Zoey McFadyen with a victory in the 400 (1:00.47) and a second in the 200.
Langley had two winning relays in the 4x100 (51.12) and 4x800 (9:35.86).
The other first place was recorded by Hala Gilbert in the pole vault (9-3). She was fifth in the 100 and 300 hurdle races.
The Saxons’ Alexandra DeLong finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the high jump and third in the pole vault, and Lila Waters placed second in the 1,600 and third in the 800.
Second for Langley was Madeleine Spanner in the 3,200.
Two other third-place finishers were by Hazel Calway in the 3,200 and Ana Toumazatos in the discus.
Fourth were Olivia Walke in the 200 and Jaeda Fontaine-Rasaiah in the discus. Fifth was Elena Pesavento in the 800.
* In the boys meet, Langley finished fourth and McLean sixth.
Langley’s 4x100 relay won in 51.12.
For Langley individually, Blake Thompson was second in the discus and fifth in the shot, Jack Pino was second in the 400, Roan Toole was third in the 1,600 and Kristophe Reinhardt was third in the discus and eighth in the shot.
For McLean in the boys meet, Xavier Jemison won the 800 (1:53.9), Ethan Hu finished second in the 100 and third in the 200, and the 4x100 relay took a second.
