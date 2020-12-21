Kendall Jones certainly didn’t envision be a member of the McLean High School girls basketball in the manner the senior center will serve this winter, if the season gets started this week as scheduled.
Jones will contribute in some capacity, but she won’t play, because of a serious anterior cruciate ligament knee injury she suffered during the summer in a tough-luck three-year span. Jones earlier missed her sophomore season at McLean with a similar injury.
“Kendall has a great attitude and she still wants to be around,” McLean coach Jen Sobota said. “She will contribute in some way.”
A lot was expected from Jones this season, because she had a standout campaign a year ago, being named first-team All-Liberty District and second-team All-6D North Region.
“She really came back strong and had a breakout season for us after her first injury,” Sobota said.
Jones helped McLean to a strong season last winter. The Highlanders finished 17-10 and second in the Liberty District Tournament, then were eliminated in the region tourney by the state co-champion Madison Warhawks.
Jones had a double-double against Madison, with 14 points and 15 rebounds to go with two assists and a block. She made four three-pointers. In the district final against South Lakes, she had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
With Jones, McLean was expected to be a district front runner. In her absence, Sobota said the Highlanders still possess the potential to be strong and contend because of other experienced returners.
“I really think people will step up without Kendall, because that’s what they want to do and they are leaders,” Sobota said. “We are sticking to what we know, and our returners give us an advantage. Our players are in good shape and we are ready.”
Other top returners are senior forwards Sophie Smith and Caroline Wagner, junior guard/forward Mia Fitzgerald, junior guard Piper Tedrow and sophomore guards Shushan Krikorian and Kara Bremser.
“I think it’s going to be a district when no team will be a pushover,” Sobota said.
McLean was expected to open play in what has been a delayed 2020-21 season because of the pandemic on Dec. 21 against Chantilly. The team will they play two more games in December.
