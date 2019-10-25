With four runners placing in the top eight, the McLean Highlanders won the girls Liberty District cross country championship with 48 points on Oct. 24.
That same day, the Oakton Cougars were first in the Concorde District boys crown and the Marshall Statesmen first in the National District girls meet. All of the high-school events were run at Burke Lake Park.
Leading the McLean girls was Anna Wells in fourth in 18:58. Elly Glenn was sixth (19:14), Thais Rolly seventh (19:15), Natalie Flint eighth (19:29) and Serra Koca 23rd (20:40).
The Langley girls had 66 points and were third, led by a fifth from Lilly Fowler (19:07) and a ninth from Claire Johnson (19:36).
In the boys Liberty meet, McLean was third and Langley fourth.
For McLean, Xavier Jemison was third (15:57) and Quin Frew ninth (16:26). For Langley, Boden Gentile was 11th (16:46) and Roan Toole 12th (16:47).
* The Oakton boys won the Concorde District title wih 35 points with Madison second with 60.
For Oakton, Garrett Woodhouse won in 15:34. Arnav Tikhe was fourth (15:51), Zach Morse sixth (16:10), Bryce Buttrey 10th (16:14) and Lucas Banerji 14th (16:28).
For Madison, Colter Purcell was fifth (16:06), Mark Young seventh (16:10) and Aidan DiConti 13th (16:28).
In the girls Concorde meet, Oakton’s Katya Lebert was 10th (19:46) and Madison’s Hannah Petersen 13th (19:54).
* The Marshall girls won the National District title with 45 points and the boys were second.
For the Marshall girls, Sophie Tedesco was third (19:09), Elizabeth Epstein fourth (19:19), Sydney Smith 10th (19:58), Paula Bathelon 12th (20:06) and Claire Lee 16th (20:48).
For the Marshall boys, William Blackwell placed fourth (16:23), Sebastian Malave fifth (16:23), Patrick Smith eighth (16:33) and Seth Oliver 19th (17:06).
