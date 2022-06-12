The McLean Highlanders (18-7) were 1-1 in the Virginia High School League Class 6 girls state softball tournament, amassing 19 hits in a 15-6 first-round win over the Robinson Rams, then getting nipped by the Cosby Titans, 4-3, in the semifinals after leading 2-0 after two innings.
Macey Johnson had four hits (three doubles) and five RBI, Elise Walker had three hits (two doubles) and three RBI, Gabby Colder (two doubles) and Willa Steeg each added three hits, Taylor Staats homered and had two hits and E.K. Templer also had two hits (one double) against Robinson.
Walker, a freshman, was the starting and winning pitcher, with eight strikeouts.
In the loss to Cosby, Colder had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and Staats had two hits. Walker pitched a complete game, as she became the No. 1 pitcher throughout the playoffs.
McLean’s 2022 season also included a championship in the Liberty District tournament and a second place in the 6D North Region tourney.
Overall, McLean finished 6-2 in the postseason and was 8-2 in its final 10 games.
“We had a very good season,” McLean coach Maurice Tawil said. “The way our season ended strong with a freshman pitcher on the mound, I would not have expected that at the start.”
