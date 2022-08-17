By carding a personal-best 18-hole high school score of 71, Max Vadas finished third individually and helped the McLean Highlanders team place sixth at the recent Stallion Invitational tournament.
The even-par 71 actually tied for the second lowest score of the competition, played at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton. Vadas received the third-place award because of a tiebreaker with other players. Josh Duangmanee of Fairfax High school shot 66 to win.
Vadas has scored well in all four of McLean’s tournaments so far. Before shooting the 71, he had a 73 in an earlier tourney.
McLean’s team score was 325 at the Stallion Invitational. The host South County Stallions won with a 302 total, with Lake Braddock and Fairfax tied for second at 307. Chantilly and Robinson each had 318.
Also in the tourney for McLean, Max Irish shot 82, Lauren Wood 85, Liam Park 87, Colin Manzel 88 and Ellie Wormser 89.
The defending state champion Langley Saxons shot 338 as the team was missing many of their top players.
Leading Langley at the Stallion Invitational was Sarah Wang with a 75 (tie for 10th) and Emily Wang with 77. Beomseok Kang shot 92 and Mateo Albolote 94.
