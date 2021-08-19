With 22 teams entered, including two of their own, the McLean Highlanders were busy hosting the annual 18-hole George Pavlis Memorial Invitational on Aug. 22.
The high-school tournament was played at Hidden Creek Golf Course in Reston.
The McLean A team had a strong showing by tying for fifth with a 318 score, led by individual totals of 77 from Joshua Sul and 78 from Cab Foose. Max Irish shot 81, Max Vadas 82 and Will Scherer 88.
The McLean B team shot 349 and finished 15th, led by an 84 from Colin Manzel and 87s from Liam Park and Lauren Wood.
Independence High won the tournament with a 288 score. The Langley Saxons A team shot 299 and was second, with South County (312) third and Battlefield A (317) fourth. Langley B shot 318 to tie for fifth.
Leading the Langley A team was individual champion Alina Ho with a 67. Audrey Yim shot 75, McKenzie Hiek 77 and Emily Wang and Catherine Qiu each had 80s.
For the Langley B team, Casey Lim shot 77 and Cami Hiek and Samantha Ritchie had 78s.
The Madison Warhawks, Marshall Statesmen and Oakton Cougars were the other local teams in the tournament. Marshall finished 11th (335), Madison 13th (344) and Oakton 14th (347).
For Marshall, Michael Stanford shot 81, Harris Lechtman 83, Leo Perez 84 and Gabe Hindley 87.
For Madison, Katelynn Waclawski shot 75 and Owen Taylor 80.
Leading Oakton was Nadeem Maaz with an 85, Jai Kathuia shot 86, Allan Hering 87 and Karam Kim 89.
