McLean High School graduate David Kagan put together a standout performance Sept. 15 that earned the college football player some notable honors.
The senior runningback for the Division III Hamilton College team was chosen as the New England Small College Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for rushing for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the Continentals’ 37-24 victory over Bowdoin College.
His single-game rushing total was the most for Hamilton since Brandon Holtslag ran for 230 yards in 2004, also against Bowdoin.
Kagan, who averaged nearly 10 yards per carry, came into the game with 218 career yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.
Kagan also was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Week for D3football.com.
