McLEAN GRAD TO PLAY AT MAINE: McLean High School graduate and boys basketball standout Matias Prock will play Division I college basketball at the University of Maine.
Prock was a 1,000-point scorer at McLean and a Liberty District Player of the Year as a senior. Then, the 6-foot-2 guard played last season at Fort Union Military Academy.
“Matias is a big strong lead guard with a very high basketball IQ,” Maine coach Richard Barron said in a school press release.
MADISON BASKETBALL PLAYER HONORED: Madison High School senior forward Tedi Makrigiorgos was an NBC Sports Washington all-DMV girls honorable-mention selection for her performance during the 2019-20 season.
She helped Madison win a Concorde District Tournament title and a Virginia High School League Class 6 girls co-state championship. Madison finished with a 28-1 record.
MARSHALL GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: The Marshall High School girls basketball camp for players ages 8 to 15 is June 15-18 form 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Marshall. The cost is $150 per player. Marshall head girls coach Mike Trivisonno and assistant Duane Knauf will lead the camp, which will focus on skill development, ball handling, passing, shooting and defense.
For information, call Mike Trivisonno at (703) 864-2029 or email: trivisonno12@gmail.com.
