In addition to being a big in-state conference clash, the recent Division III college football game between host Randolph-Macon College and Washington and Lee University was a reunion of former McLean High School players.
In that Sept. 25 contest, four former McLean football players were on the rosters of the two teams.
Playing for the winning Washington and Lee Generals team (last-second 25-24 comeback victory) were Carter Govan, Brian Chung and David Onyejekwe. Joe Lokke played for the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets.
Onyejekwe, a 6-foot-1 junior linebacker, had an active game on defense with 10 tackles for the Generals in the victory. Through four contests this fall, Onyejekwe has 20 tackles, including a sack and has one interception for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference squad.
Govan, a 5-11 senior defensive back, had three assists in the win. Has has six tackles through four games.
Chung is a 5-10 senior linebacker for the Generals.
Lokke is a 6-2 sophomore wide receiver for Randolph-Macon, also 3-1.
All four players were starters and big contributors for the McLean team during their high-school playing days, earning all-district honors or coaches awards.
Govan has seen action in three seasons now for Washington and Lee. Onyejekwe played in all 10 games in 2019, with Chung playing in three that fall.
Washington and Lee’s 2020 season was canceled because of COVID.
Lokke was the McLean’s Most Valuable Player his senior year and was a two-time all-district selection.
The McLean graduates gathered after the Sept. 25 college game to reminisce and have photos taken.
In addition to those four, Jamie Li and Jonathan Gagnon, graduates and former varsity football players for McLean’s Potomac School, also play for Washington and Lee. Li is a 6-foot sophomore linebacker and Gagnon a 6-3 defensive end.
Gagnon is credited with a forced fumble in four games of action this season.
Wakefield High School graduate Isaiah Mefford of Arlington plays for the Generals, as well, as a 5-11 sophomore defensive back. Mefford also is a track and field athlete at Washington and Lee.
NOTE: Entering the game, Randolph-Mach was ranked 16th nationally in a Division III poll.
