McLEAN GYMNASTS WINS STATE: McLean High School gymnast Tara Stewart won the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship on the balance beam
She won with a score of 9.7 at Patriot High School. The second-place finisher scored 9.65.
Stewart qualified for the state by finishing second on the beam at the 6D North Region meet with a 9.525 score. Prior to that, she scored a 9.1 on the beam to place third at the Liberty District meet.
Madison High School’s Chloe Breedlove placed 12th on the floor exercise at the state meet with a 9.375 score.
STATE SWIM AND DIVE: For the second straight winter, Flint Hill School’s Oliver Mills won the boys Division I private-school state diving title at the swimming and diving championships. He had a 549.4 total score.
His teammate Spencer Bloom was third in boys diving.
Aiding the Flint Hill cause was a fifth in the butterfly by Conrad Luttschwager and the 200 freestyle relay was second. Flint Hill finished sixth in the team scoring.
For the Potomac School boys, Andrew Bernstein was sixth in the 500 free.
The Madeira Snails were ninth in girls meet, led by Soffie Davis’ second in the breaststroke, a fifth in the individual medley by Hannah Arndt, and Molly Watts with a fourth in the IM and eighth in the 500 free.
For the Potomac School girls, Katie Gould was third in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free.
For the Flint Hill girls, Shelby Berger was eighth in diving.
STATE TRACK & FIELD: The Flint Hill School’s Catie Stack finished fourth in the 1,000 meters and Kayla Moxley fourth in the 1,600 at the private-school state track and field championships. Their teammate Holly Fan was eighth in the triple jump and 13th in the long jump.
For the Potomac School girls, Kelly Walton finished fifth in the 300 and ran on the second place 4x400 relay. Jodie Kuo was seventh in the shot put.
For the Flint Hill boys, Calvin Lucido was seventh in the 1,600.
STATE WRESTLING: Oakton High School’s Amin Bakhtiyor at 132 pounds finished fourth and Isaac Hegg at 120 was fifth at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament.
Madison High School’s Nicholas Ceynowa finished sixth at 182.
OAKTON BOYS BASKETBALL: With a 65-54 victory over Westfield in the consolation game of the Concorde District boys basketball tournament, the Oakton Cougars (11-12) earned a berth to play in the 6D North Region Tournament.
Winston Aju-Onu scored 20 points to lead Oakton, Eren Ertan had 16 points, Max Wilson nine and Sean Kelly eight.
Oakton outscored Westfield 22-13 in the third period to build a lead.
MADISON GIRLS LACROSSE SIGNINGS: Madison High School girls lacrosse players Page Williams (Christopher Newport University), Grace Schmude (Colorado College) and Maddie Garner (Kenyon College) have signed national letters of intent to play the sport in college.
The three helped Madison finish second in the state last year.
