McLean High School senior baseball player Jake Lynes has committed to play the sport in college at Catholic University.
Lynes, a pitcher/infielder with a strong bat, is the seventh McLean player from the 2020 team roster who will play in college.
“He had a great start to his sophomore year, but hurt his non-throwing shoulder and ended up needing surgery, which ended his year,” McLean coach John Dowling said.
Lynes hit a home run in a victory over Chantilly during that sophomore season. He did not play during his junior season because the campaign was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McLean graduates from that 2020 team on college rosters as freshmen are Drew Stieg (George Mason University), Anthony Farmakides (Randolph-Macon College), Alex Pawlowski (Marymount University), Teddy Merritt (High Point University) and Noah Hersh (Hood College). Griffin Stieg, a junior, has committed to play at Virginia Tech.
Randy Shepherd was a member of the 2020 McLean baseball team. He will play college basketball at Dickinson College.
