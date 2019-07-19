Since reentering the American Legion District 17 summer baseball league three years ago after a 12-year absence as a full-time participant, McLean Post 270 is enjoying its best season and is a legitimate contender in the postseason tournament that begins July 21.

McLean (16-8) will be the No. 3 seed when it enters first-round single-elimination action of the eight-team field. The four first-round winners play then play a double-elimination format to determine the champion.

“We play tight defense and we have a bunch of good hitters who have been pounding the ball,” McLean manager Keith Horenstein said.

The winning record is McLean’s first since its reentry season in 2017 when Post 270 finished 5-15, but won a first-round playoff games and finished 1-2 in the postseason. McLean was 12-16 last summer, going 2-2 with a strong showing in the district tournament.

McLean’s last winning season in the district was in 2000 when Post 270 went 18-12 and finished second in the tournament to Centreville Post 1995 when Joe Schourek was the manager.

McLean is a significant contender because it twice defeated No. 2 seed and perennial power Springfield Post 176 during the regular season and played top seed and defending champion Vienna Post 180 close a couple of times.

Post 270 lost to Vienna Post 180 by a 7-6 score on July 18. In that game, McLean had 14 hits. Jack Simon had three and Stephen D’Aquil (two RBI) and Mitch Wasserman two each. Jackson Kantor had two RBI.

In a recent 9-5 win over Springfield, Kantor had three hits and Simon and Jack Hoeymans (three RBI) had two each. D’Aquil and Cameron Bane each had two RBI. McLean amassed 13 hits. Jack Becker and Andrew Liao did the pitching.

Colin Jones and Drew Stieg have been other top hitters for McLean. Jones belted two home runs in a recent game.

Horenstein also singled out the strong defensive play of his outfield.

In another recent victory over Springfield, Zav Zenk was the winning pitcher and Kantor earned the save. Simon had three hits and Jones two and two RBI in the win. D’Aquilla had two RBI. McLean had 10 hits.

In a 4-2 loss to Springfield, Simon and Robert Wegmeuller each had three hits.

Jones (six RBI) had four hits and Hoeymans and Stieg three each in a 17-1 win over Falls Church Post 130. McLean amassed 19 hits.

Wegmeuller, Simon, Jones, D’Aquila, Bane, Matt Keay and James Beahn are among others who have pitched for McLean.