McLean High School athletes Bryce Molnar (football), Rylee Schaar (softball) and Taylor Benedict (crew) recently made their commitments to participate in college sports at Hamilton College, Baldwin Wallace University and Ohio State University, respectively.
Molnar was a defensive back for McLean during the 2019 season and Schaar is a catcher.
Schaar did not play the 2020 spring season for McLean because the entire high-school sports campaign was canceled because of the pandemic. She did see action in 2019 with the Highlanders.
MARSHALL PLAYER TO BRIDGTON: Marshall High School boys basketball player Andrew Heiden will play the sport for the Bridgton Academy college prep-school program in Maine next season.
Heiden is a 6-foot-4 starting wing player for Marshall this season. He scored 10 points in Marshall’s opening victory over Justice this season.
WINTER SEASON STARTS IN FULL: This week is the time all winter sports team are expected to begin their seasons.
The start of the campaign was delayed until this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The girls and boys winter basketball seasons began Dec. 21 and are scheduled to resume this month.
Other winter sports in action this month are expected to be indoor track and field, girls gymnastics, wrestling and swimming and diving.
All of those seasons have been significantly shorted, as is the same with basketball. Regular seasons are scheduled to conclude by the end of January, followed with what ever postseason setups, some of which are still being planned.
