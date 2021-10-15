Playing and posting an early score were the easy and stress-free parts for Cab Fooshe. Then, it was the nearly two-hour wait to learn his fate that became the anxious and nerve-wracking moments for the McLean High School senior golfer.
Long story short: Fooshe carded a two-day, 36-hole total of 76-77–153 at the recent 6D North Region tournament to finish eighth and earn a first-time berth to play in the Class 6 state tournament, thus achieving his goal
Fooshe was among the second of 12 foursomes to finish the region-tournament’s final round Oct. 5 on the par-72 Algonkian Regional Park course. There were only three individuals who earned state-tournament berths, not including those on the two teams that advanced. Fooshe was the third of the three qualifiers, moving on by one stroke over three other players and two by two others.
As other players finished and their scores were posted, Fooshe watched intensely, dodging a number of close calls.
“It was hard waiting and wondering if my score was going to be good enough,” said Fooshe, who passed the time by talking, walking around and taking some practice swings. “There were a lot of players who finished after me.”
At the 18-hole state tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club, Fooshe shot a 5-over 37-40–77 to tie for 12th. He made three birdies on the front nine and none on the back.
Fooshe has been a four-year varsity player for McLean, competing in multiple district and region tournaments, along with other invitationals, often posting solid scores in the 70s with respectable finishes. He barely missed qualifying for state one other time. This year was his last chance to earn a berth, something he badly wanted and has played toward for the entire season..
Fooshe said he felt the pressure a bit, playing the final two holes of the last round of the region tournament poorly and opening the door for others to qualify in his place.
With the pressure off regarding qualifying, Fooshe said playing in the 18-hole state tournament in Williamsburg would be more relaxing and a lot of fun.
