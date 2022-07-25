Griffin Stieg is perfectly satisfied with how the recent Major League Baseball draft unfolded, in which the 2022 McLean High School graduate was not chosen in the 20 rounds.
The outfielder/pitcher will now attend Virginia Tech, where he committed to attend early in his high-school career and will be a scholarship baseball player.
“I’m happy and excited to go to Tech. Always the plan was to go to Tech and play baseball,” Stieg said. “The draft only came into play in the last year or so when I got better as a pitcher. I know it will be a good time there.”
As the right-handed pitcher improved on the mound and the velocity of his fastball continued to rise in the last year or so, professional scouts began taking big notice of his ability. Being chosen high in the draft became a possibility.
Stieg, his family and adviseors had a certain amount of money in mind it would take for him to sign with a team and turn pro, if drafted. Stieg was in contact with multiple Major League teams, but that amount of money was not agreed upon. With going to Virginia Tech to play already a given and a desire, he and his family were not going to agree to a lesser amount. That decision played a factor in the reason Stieg was not drafted.
“I had an opportunity to be drafted,” Stieg said. “We weighed all the options and it was a tough decision. I’m in a good position and Tech is a good fit for me, and college is a great route. This whole thing was a good process. I learned a lot.”
Stieg could get drafted again after his junior season for Virginia Tech.
At Tech, Stieg had planned to be roommates with fellow McLean resident Nick Morabito, a standout baseball player at Gonzaga College High School, who also graduated in 2022. That won’t happen now because the infielder/outfielder was drafted in the second round by the New York Mets and is expected to sign with the Major League team.
This past season for McLean, Stieg helped the Highlanders finish 17-7 and win the Liberty District tournament championship, then finish 1-1 in the 6D North Region tourney.
For his efforts, Stieg was a first-team Class 6 Virginia High School League all-state selection. In addition, he was chosen to the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings High School All-Region 2 overall team as a pitcher.
Stieg compiled a 9-1 record and threw three complete games as a senior. He was 2-0 in the playoffs this past season for McLean, with three starts. With the bat, Stieg also belted multiple home runs.
Morabito also was selected to the same Region 2 team. He was chosen as an outfielder
