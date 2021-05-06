McLean High School graduate Teddy Merritt was selected as the Starting Pitcher of the Week in the Big South Conference.
The freshman right-hander hurled a nine-inning, 109-pitch complete game in High Point’s 11-2 win over Winthrop. Merritt (1-0) struck out five, allowed five hits, walked two and gave up no earned runs.
For the season, the 6-foot-6 Merritt has appeared in 10 games with three starts so far. He has worked 241/3 innings with 15 strikeouts and a 2.22 earned run average.
Merritt helped McLean win the 2019 Liberty District Tournament, defeating Yorktown in the championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.