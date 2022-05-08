McLean High School held a recent college-signing ceremony celebrating multiple high-school seniors, in 10 different sports and where they will continue their athletic careers in college. They include:
Track and Field: Aneka Andrews (Stonehill College), Xavier Jemison (Ohio State University), Mary Steinbicker (Immaculata University).
Girls Lacrosse: Ava Soong (George Washington University).
Rugby: Brigham DeVore (University of Arizona).
Girls Soccer: Susan Shobeiri (Boston University).
Swimming: Lily Flint (Brigham Young University).
Baseball: Robbie Coates (Kenyon College), Griffin Stieg (Virginia Tech).
Girls Basketball: Mia Fitzgerald (Muhlenberg College).
Boys Tennis: Nathan Nguyen (U.S. Naval Academy).
Girls Volleyball: Nicole Mallus (Cornell University), Julianna McFarland (Carnegie Melon University), Ella Park (Brown University).
Crew: Sophia Tursi (University of Central Florida).
