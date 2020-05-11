McLean High School recently held a “virtual” signing day on YouTube, during which 17 senior athletes planning to participate in college sports during the 2020-21 school year were recognized.
Greg Miller, McLean’s director of student activities, welcomed those participating in the 20-minute ceremony, which included photos of the athletes and the school’s head coaches speaking about each. Some of the athletes briefly spoke, as well.
All of the participants were at different locations.
Such events are usually held inside the school, which is now closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The athletes, including five baseball players, were recognized and the colleges they will attend and sports they will play follow:
Lauren Benedict (women’s rowing) University of Virginia, Summer Schwarztrauber (women’s cross country) George Mason University, Anthony Farmakides (baseball) Randolph-Macon College, Alex Pawlowski (baseball) Marymount University, Noah Hersh (baseball) Hood College, Teddy Merritt (baseball) High Point University and Drew Stieg (baseball) George Mason University.
Also, Nicholas Nguyen (men’s tennis) U.S. Naval Academy, Jonathan Zou (men’s golf) University of Rochester, Randy Shepherd (men’s basketball) Dickinson College, Elizabeth Dufrane (women’s basketball) Drexel University, Amanda Moore (softball) Coast Guard Academy, Zazi Halla (women’s diving) University of Richmond, Nina Otto (women’s soccer) Savannah College of Art and Design, Jariq Moutaouakil (men’s soccer) Virginia Commonwealth University, Steven Lourenco (men’s soccer) Virginia Military Institute and Joe Lokke (football) Randolph-Macon College.
