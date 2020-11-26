With a 2-1 record, the McLean High School club ice hockey team stood atop the Adams Division standings through the Thanksgiving break in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League.
The division also consists of the second-place Madison Warkawks (1-1-1) and the Langley Saxons (1-2) and Oakton Cougars (1-2), all also from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area.
McLean was stingy on defense in its two wins, allowing just one goal in each victory, 1-0 over Patriot/Rappahannock and 5-1 over Loudoun Valley/Woodgrove.
McLean’s loss was a 7-3 setback against Battlefield.
In the 1-0 victory, Luka Kymalainen scored the lone goal, a first-period tally. The defense did the rest as Daniel Dillie earned the win in goal.
In McLean’s 5-1 triumph, Polina Zubarev scored two goals and had two assists, Connor O’Sullivan had two goals, Jack Deutsch had a goal and two assists, Logan Hay added two assists, Zach Balleisen and Charlie Samburg each had one assist and William Scherer earned the win in goal.
McLean scored three of its goals in the final period.
Hay, Max Volkov and Garrett Bain had the goals against Battlefield. Hay, Zubarev and Nathaniel Hughes had assists.
McLean won just three matches last season, finishing with a 3-4-3 regular-season record.
Madison blanked Kettle Run/Liberty, 4-0, in a recent match and tied Fauquier/Highlands, 3-3, in another.
Joe Alford is one of Madison’s top scorers this season with three goals and one assist. Preston Cain has three goals and Max Marr two goals and two assists.
Langley’s victory was 8-3 over Fauquier/Highlands and Oakton defeated Loudoun Valley/Woodgrove, 5-4, for its win.
For Oakton in the victory, Brian Keith had two goals, including the game winner; Evan Job had a goal and two assists, and Nico Nguonly and Gavin ieger each scored one goal.
Oakton trailed in the match by 2-0 and 3-1 scores.
