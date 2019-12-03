At halftime of a home football game against the rival Langley Saxons, McLean High School recently announced and recognized the 2019 inductees into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame.
There were eight new members: Tarek Ammoury, Jean Braunlich, Alex Brown, Sean Fitzgerald, Tom Herman, Meghan Hurlbut, Jon Hall and Josh Sborz.
Hurlbut (Class of 2003): Hurlbut was an all-time girls soccer great for McLean, as a four-year starter. She earned all-state and all-region honors. Hurlbut played girls basketball for McLean and was a two-time team MVP. She played soccer in college as captain at Columbia University, where she earned all-Ivy League honors.
Braunlich (Class of 1959): She was the first female multi-sport star athlete at the school, in basketball, field hockey and softball. She is a member of the Bridgewater College Hall of Fame and played in a women’s-basketball professional league.
Hall (Class of 1969): Was one of McLean’s best football runningbacks, leading the Highlanders to the 1967 Great Falls District championship and rushing for 2,777 yards while scoring 26 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. Hall was a basketball, baseball, track-and-field and wrestling standout as well for McLean. In college, Hall set six school football rushing records at the Citadel.
Fitzgerald (Class of 2010): Was one of the all-time dominant baseball players in school history as a four-year starter. His career included more than 20 wins (school record 28) as a pitcher and had more than 100 RBI and runs scored as a hitter. Fitzgerald threw 219 career innings with a 1.69 earned run average. Fitzgerald pitched in college at Notre Dame, then briefly played professional baseball.
Sborz (Class of 2012): Sborz also was a dominant pitcher for McLean, chosen as the Virginia Player of the Year in 2012. His career record was 20-6 with nine saves and 234 strikeouts in 151 innings. With the bat, Sborz belted 20 career home runs, a team record. He helped the University of Virginia to a College World Series title, then was a second-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He continues to play pro baseball.
Ammoury (Class of 2008): The four-year starter is the all-time leading boys-basketball scorer in McLean program history. He was a district and region Player of the Year during his time. In college, Ammoury played at Marymount University.
Brown (Class of 1997): Brown is the first boys lacrosse player inducted into the Hall of Fame. He scored 122 career goals and had 14 assists. Brown netted 60 goals as a senior and 50 goals as a junior. In college, Brown played at the Johns Hopkins University and appeared in the NCAA Final Four in 1999 and 2000.
Herman: Was an administrator and coach for more than 30 years at McLean. He coached boys basketball and tennis and eventually became the school’s director of student activities. The McLean tennis courts are named in his honor.
