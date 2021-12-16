NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY MEET: At the girls high-school Eastbay Cross Country Championships in San Diego, McLean High School junior Thais Rolly finished 34th in 18:41 in a field of 40 runners. The winning time as 17:15.
Rolly won district and region championships during the fall season and finished second in the Class 6 girl state meet. Then she qualified for nationals with a top-10 finish in the Eastbay South Regional meet.
MADISON SWIM & DIVE TEAM SWEEPS: The Madison High Schools girls and boys swim and dive team won meets on Dec. 10 and 11.
The girls defeated Marshall, 204-109, and Centreville, 162-153, and the girls won over Marshall, 200-114, and Centreville, 188-127. Centreville was a Concorde District meet.
Owen Dyson on the boys side and Adria Asner on the girls were chosen as Athletes of the Week for Madison. Each won races in the competition.
Matthew Schlueter, Colin Crowley, Kevin Rice, Aaron Diehl, Aidan Jones, Charlotte Dixon, Vera Korff, Adira Asner, Lucy Silverstein, Sydney Guthrie, Becca Berg, Anabel Huffstutler and Megan Mikell were other winners for Madison.
