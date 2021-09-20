The McLean Highlanders (1-3) lost to the visiting Fairfax Lions, 49-24, in a high-school non-district football game Sept. 17.
For McLean, Ferris Kaelan had 87 yards rushing and quarterback Manoli Kareageorges was 9 of 19 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Halteh had three catches for 62 yards, Caden Hershberg caught three for 46 and a touchdown, and Calvin Thinley had two catches for 20 yards. Tyler Fontenot kicked three extra points and a 21-yard field goal.
The Highlanders led 7-0 after the first quarter, then 10-0 in the second. Halteh had 166 yards in kickoff returns.
Fairfax had 510 total yards.
On defense for McLean, Daniel Benitez had eight tackles, Mateo Short seven and Kaelan four.
* The Langley Saxons (0-4) lost to visiting Meridan, 28-7, in a non-district game Sept. 17.
For Langley, Bobby Fleming scored the team’s touchdown on a five-yard run with Nick Guagliano booting the extra point.
The Saxons struggled to gain yards, throwing for just 21 yards and rushing for 82. The leading rusher with 37 yards was Connor Campbell and quarterback Mikhail Iakolev had 25. He was 4 of 10 passing and Fleming was 2 of 3. Dustin Mosleh had three catches, Gardiner Tyler two and Colin Affleck one. Mosleh had 19 yards in returns.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (0-3) were blanked at home Sept. 18 by St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 49-0, in a non-conference game. Flint Hill had fewer than 100 total yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.