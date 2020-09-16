McLean Little League recently announced its summer awards for baseball and girls softball.
American League baseball awards:
Jacob Romhilt (David Sells Memorial Award for Most Valuable Player)
Logan Baldrate (Fred Kerlin Outstanding Pitcher)
Jack Smith (Chris Fay Outstanding Catcher)
Cardin Clarke (Bob Hampton Most Improved Player)
Lucas Jones and Devrim Prell (co-Newcomer Award)
National League baseball awards:
Liam Jackson and William Lepre (co-David Sells Memorial Award for Most Valuable Player)
Jack Gaskins (Fred Kerlin Outstanding Pitcher)
Colin Millar (Chris Fay Outstanding Catcher)
Bensten Schone (Bob Hampton Most Improved Player)
Alexander Inget (Newcomer Award)
Girls softball awards:
Nora May (Mary Kathleen Kelly Award for Most Valuable Player)
Elise Walker (Sabrina Moore Pitcher of the Year)
Lucy Griepentrog and Maddie Iams (co-Chris Fay Outstanding Catcher)
Lilah Hoffman, Madeleine Spaner and Sienna Williams (Hopkins Family Most Improved)
Riley Staats (Newcomer Award)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.