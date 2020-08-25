McLean Little League recently selected all-star baseball and girls softball teams at all levels for the shortened 2020 season. Then, those squads scheduled short one-to-three-game intra-league series competitions.
The baseball games are complete, with the softball concluding Aug. 29.
Little League canceled all levels of the regular all-star competitions this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
*The Majors-level softball all-stars are Rhea Bathula, Juliet DiPatri, Ava DiPietro, Molly Doster, Tess Emanuel, Lauren Gatti, Katelyn Gray, Lucy Griepentrog, Lilah Hoffman, Qiana Holmes, Jo Hostetler, Maddie Iams, Karah Johnson, Sophie Kaintoch, Julia Markowitz, Nora May, Avery Prendergast, Madeleine Spaner, Maddie Staats, Addie Sunderhauf, Greta Uhlmann, Alexis Vaughan, Elise Walker, Zoe Wanek, Sienna Williams and Addie Wolff.
*The age 11 softball all-stars for one team are Genevieve Fagan, Allison Haag, Melody Hadden, Chloe Harrington, Morgan Hueber, Lindsey Manifor, Leyton Mayrhofer, Saoirse Sigler, Mackenzie Taylor, Kaelynn Thomas, Lucie Touomou, Paris Tran and Sydney Walker.
The other 11 all-stars are Audrey Bakewell, Megan Connery, Riley Diaz, Hannah Hoffman, Kelsey Just, Callahan Lissenden, JenniferNeigle, Giana Norton, Ashley O’Sullivan, Sarah Powell, Emily Reuther, Riley Staats and Mary Thompson.
*The age 9-10 girls all-stars are Anoushka Bhula, Heidi Brown, Elena Calsyn, Siena Creevy, Tabby Dryfoos, Raegan Eaton, Jaina Fitzpatrick, Kate Fontenot, Grace Gatti, Elisabeth Haag, Claire Hartenstein, Lucy Jorjani, Sasha Kirk, Abby O’Donnell, Lila Ortega, Marley Petersen, Kaya Randall, Riley Speigel, Catherine Stallmer, Emma Tao, Lucie Touomou, Sydney Welck and Abby Williams.
*In baseball, the American Majors all-stars were Aidan Reid, Logan Baldrate, Cardin Clarke, James Socknat, Jackson Tallent, Jack Smith, Jacob Romhilt, Ryan Riggins, Ian Parrish, Eli Levine, Carter Deevy, Elias Cohen and Finn Broad.
The National Majors all-stars were Henry Miller, Colin Millar, Liam Johnson, Daniel Ockerman, Caius Antolik, Emmanuel Monsalve, Jack Gaskins, Luke Murphy, William Lepre, Matthew Newsom, Cole Deringer, Kyle Levinson, Michael Ma and Gavin Speigel.
In the Majors’ three-game all-star tournament, the Americans won the title by winning the final two games, 9-5 and 14-12 in extra innings (seven). The Nationals won the first game, 6-5.
In the final, each team hit three home runs and the Americans had 18 hits.
*The age 11 National baseball all-stars were Jack Perlish, Charlie Coats, Declan Conley, Tommy Cowley, Charlie Erlanger, Ryan Hart, Daggu Rana, Nicholas Rydzewski, Graham Stephenson, Patrick Turney, Adam Wormington, Sean Noh and Sammy Reed.
The age 11 American baseball all-stars were Wyatt Batdorf, Justin Ball, Isaac Blair, J.T. Deevy, Ryan Fontenot, Karl Fretwell, David Hallam, Phineas Holmes, Lucas Jones, Christopher Shebby, Braden Watschke, Henry Williams and Nicholas Zafiropulos.
The Nationals swept the Americans in a three-game series.
*The age 9-10 American baseball all-stars were Ari Berusch, Wyatt Overman, Dev Prell, Davis Orme, Banks Briceno, Carter Jones, Caleb Green, Asher Pedersen, Chase Evans, Owen Tallent, Adam Soong and Jack King.
The age 9-10 National all-stars were Alex Inget, Finn Hare, Jack Kelley, James Lazarus, Liam Borelli, Marcus Antolik, Matthew Ghorbanian, Max Adamson, Maximus Lotfi, Owen Hermans, Ryder Kulik, Stone Bakewell and Will Moser.
In a one-game series, the Nationals topped the Americans, 13-9.
