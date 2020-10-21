McLean’s Little League’s 22nd annual Terry Mahony Golf Classic, sponsored by Chain Bridge Bank, has been rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 2 at Hidden Creek Country Club in Reston. It will be the league’s lone fund-raiser of 2020.
To register, visit the league’s Website at www.mcleanll.com or contact Bryan Orme with questions at bryan.orme@gmail.com.
* McLean Little League recently selected three new members into its Hall of Fame, which honors those who have contributed the most to the success of the league.
The Class of 2020 recipients are Chris Shue, Jen Nance and Scott Nance.
Shue has been a part of the league since 2005. He has managed teams on all levels and served on the board from 2010-15, including two years as president. He is the co-founder of the league’s Challenger Program, was named the District IV Volunteer of the Year in 2014 and umpires in the league.
Scott Nance has managed or coached some 25 different teams and consistently volunteered behind the scenes.
Jen Nance was the president for two years, the bat-a-thon coordinator and in 2017 was chosen as the Volunteer of the Year.
LOCAL RACE WINNER: Boden Gentile, who attends Langley High School, finished first in 16:39 in the junior boys division of the recent Occoquan 5K race in Lorton.
In the junior girls race, Lily Kersten, who attends Madison High, finished 12th (23:18) and Anika Gupta of Madison was 22nd (25:43).
In the girls senior race, Lilly Fowler (Langley) was fifth in 20:23 and Emilie Dontigny (Marshall) was 10th (22:55).
GIRLS GOLF RESULTS: In the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour, Samantha Ritchie of Great Falls finished 11th in the prep preview division of the Blue Ridge Girls Classic at Bowling Green Country Club in Front Royal.
Ritchie’s scores were 94-84–178 in the 36-hole event played Oct. 17 and 18. The winning total was 151.
There are three upcoming tournaments on the tour schedule to be played in Virginia the next couple of weekends. The tour continues through the end of the year.
