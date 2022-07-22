As has been the case for many summers now, all-star teams from the McLean Little League girls softball program enjoyed strong showings in tournament competitions.
This year’s effort is highlighted by the age 9-11 All-Stars that already have District 4 and state tournaments and may participate in a regional competition.
In those first two tournaments, McLean had a perfect 6-0 record, including a 4-0 mark in the state tourney when the team overwhelmed and outscored its opponents 77-0. McLean blanked Spotsylvania, 20-0, in the championship game.
The team’s other winning scores, in order, were 17-0, 22-0, and 18-0.
Prior to the state, McLean defeated Great Falls by 8-4 and 3-2 scores to win the two-team district tournament.
Players for the 9-11 all-stars are Maddy Erlanger, Zahra Doriwala, Kaya Randall, Sabina Hagen, Siena Creevy, Elisabeth Hagg, Catherine Stallmer, Abby O’Donnell, Anoushka Bhula, Emma Tao, Kaia Steffan, Clara Hamrick, Lilly Cooper and Shoshie Saxe.
Tim Steffan manages the team, and Wayne Loving and Jim Creevy are the coaches.
“It is a tremendous group of young women who exhibit great skills and a high level of sportsmanship,” Steffan said.
* The older-age McLean Majors All-Stars did not play a district tournament and earned an automatic berth to the state competition. The team was eliminated in the semifinals of the state- playoff round, losing to champion Chesterfield, 5-2.
Prior to the semifinals, McLean won pool 4 with a 3-0 record, defeating Richmond County, 13-0, Western Branch, 19-0, and Richlands, 7-2.
The players for the Majors were Norah Jacques, Marley Petersen, Kate Fontenot, Riley Spiegel, Grace Gatti, Charlotte Parry, Tabitha Dryfoos, Sasha Kirk, Elena Calsyn, Claire Hartenstein, Jaina Fitzpatrick, Lucie Touomo, Abigail Williams and Lucy Jorjani.
Kristin Fontenot was the manager. Coaches were Jamie Loving and Drea Petersen.
* The McLean age 8-10 All-Stars won the District 4 tournament in three games over Great Falls, winning by 5-4 and 14-3 scores and losing 6-4.
In the state, McLean went 3-0 in pool play, winning 22-7 over Olive Branch, 22-1 over Washington County and 11-5 against Ridge View. McLean then lost its first playoff game to tournament-runner-up Richlands, 6-5, and was eliminated.
Players for the 8-10 McLean All-Stars were Adelina Kennedy, Avery Withers, Callie DeVylder, Delaney Prendergast, Emma Wormington, Evelyn Latona, Evie Cunningham, Fiona Fagan, Mackenna Galbraith, Olivia Buchanan, Sarah Lazarus, Tessa Cohen and Zoe Deufel.
Webb Dryfoos was the manager. Coaches were Lindsey DeVylder, Brad Prendergast, Jim Lazarus, Craig Cohen and Todd Wormington.
“They are now primed for a deep run next year,” Dryfoos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.