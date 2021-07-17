It has been the case for many years now, so it was no surprise that McLean Little League all-star girls softball teams again had strong showings in recent state tournaments, with one squad winning the championship and two others finishing second.
Winning the title was the age 9-11 all-stars with a 5-0 record in Coeburn, Va., and blowing out its opponents, all in shortened slaughter-rule victories, lasting no longer than four innings.
In pool play, McLean blanked Richlands, 19-0, Norton, 22-0, and New Market/Mount Jackson, 22-1.
In the semifinals of the playoff round, McLean routed Bennett’s Creek, 23-1, then shut out Richlands again, 14-0, in the title game behind a four-inning perfect game from Norah Jacques (10 strikeouts). She also had two hits and four RBI in the game.
McLean amassed 19 hits in the state final.
Other 9-11 players for McLean and top hitters were Charlotte Parry, Sasha Kirk, Elena Calsyn, Abby Williams, Lucie Touomou, Lucy Jorjani, Grace Gatti, Kate Fontenot, Marley Petersen, Sydney Welck, Tabby Dryfoos, Misato Kasumi and Jaina Fitzpatrick.
The other top pitchers were Fitzpatrick, Calsyn, Welck and Peterson.
McLean outscored its five opponents, 100-2.
Prior to the state, the McLean 9-11 team won the District 4 tournament by defeating Great Falls, 13-3 and 11-1, in its two games.
In the seven tournament games, the McLean pitchers combined to strike out 38 and walk only six.
* One of the McLean teams that finished second in the state was the Majors all-stars, also playing in Coeburn. The team finished 4-2, losing twice to Chesterfield by 8-7 and 7-5 scores.
“We were in a strategic disadvantage since we lost the winners’ bracket game against [Chesterfield] and had to beat them twice in one day to win the title,” McLean Majors manager Gerry Megas said.
McLean’s victories were over Bridgewater, Culpeper and Richmond County teams. Top pitchers in the tournament for McLean were Jennifer Neigel, Saoirse Sigler and Paris Tran.
Lindsey Manifor was a top hitter with many hits and RBI, including four in one game.
Other top hitters were Maddie Shean, Riley Staats, Megan Connery, Sydney Walker, Hannah Hoffman, Kaelynn Thomas, Callie Lissenden, Melody Hadden, Leyton Mayrhofer and Gennie Fagan.
In the 8-7 loss to Chesterfield, McLean led at one point, 7-4. McLean eventually lost, then topped Culpeper, but had to defeat Chesterfield twice on the same day to win the state crown.
“Two close losses to a very strong Chesterfield team kept our all-stars from the state championship this year, but our girls worked hard to prepare to play their best, gave it their all,” Megas said. “They played at a championship level despite not coming away with that title.”
The McLean Majors were declared the District 4 champions, but no tournament was played, then advanced to the state.
* The age 8-10 McLean softball all-stars also finished second in the state with a 6-2 record, losing to Huguenot, 11-6, in the championship game of the 13-team competition in Woodstock.
McLean won five games in the losers’ bracket to reach the final.
McLean outscored its opponents 107-26 and played eight games in six days, including two doubleheaders in the tourney.
Players for McLean were Siena Creevy, Elisabeth Haag, Katherine Ockerman, Anoushka Bhula, Kaya Randall, Catherine Stallmer, Clara Hamrick, Shoshie Saxe, Sabina Hagen, Kaia Steffan, Maddy Erlanger, Flora Jorjani, Lilly Cooper and Lia Huneke.
Tim Steffan was the manager for the McLean all-star team. Assistant coaches for the all-stars were Jim Creevy, Eric Stallmer and Steve Hamrick.
