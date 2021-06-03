The McLean Highlanders (7-5) amassed 12 hits, including three home runs, in a 9-2 Liberty District win over the South Lakes Seahawks.
Evan Fontaine homered, had two hits and three RBI for McLean, which did not make an error.
Wyatt Johnson and Chris Morabito (two steals) also homered for McLean. Gavin Bartlett added four hits and Jakob Luu two with a double. Griffin Stieg and Jake Lynes had a hit each.
On the mound, Fontaine pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed two hits and two earned runs.
In another game, McLean lost to first-place Herndon, 3-2. Luu had three hits in defeat. Stieg pitched 6 2/3 innings and took the loss with four strikeouts.
Fontaine had two hits and was the starting and winning pitcher in four shutout innings, with eight strikeouts in an 11-1 win over Washington-Libery on May 31..
Gavin Bartlett had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI for McLean. A.J. Poole and Johnson each added two hits, Luu doubled and had two RBI, Yechan Kim doubled and Luke Pedulla had a hit and two RBI.
* The Potomac School Panthers (10-4) completed their season with a 10-0 victory over St. Andrew’s as Andrew Ruggeri was the winning pitcher and also homered, doubled and had two RBI.
On the mound, he pitched four innings of scoreless and one-hit ball with six strikeouts.
John Djoup had three hits and one RBI and he stole two bases, Henry Boehm added two hits and an RBI, Cory McLucas doubled and John Murphy had a hit and an RBI.
Potomac School totalled 10 hits.
* The Madison Warhawks (11-1) lost for the first time this season, nipped by the host Chantilly Chargers, 5-4, in Concorde District action.
Chantilly scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Madison was hurt by two errors.
For Madison, Miguel Echazarreta and Colin Tuft each had two hits and James Triantos doubled. Cooper Hoffman started on the mound, pitched four innings and struck out eight.
Madison bounced back with a 7-1 win over Westfield on May 31.
Madison had 11 hits. James Triantos homered for the eighth time this season and had two hits along with Bo Kuhblank.Echazarreta had a hit and two RBI, and Tuft and Bannon Brazell each had one hit and one RBI.
Three Madison pitchers combined for a one-hitter, with Triantos starting and going four innings with five strikeouts, allowing the one hit. Ramsey Collins fanned five in two innings.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (8-3) nipped the Maret Frogs, 2-1, as Trevor Barbessi and J.T. Landwehr combined on a two-hitter. Barbessi struck out eight in six innings and Landwehr fanned two.
Jason Mendler had a hit and one RBI and Ben Meeks had two hits.
