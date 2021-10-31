With point totals of 44 and 46, respectively, the Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders made big leaps from the previous season to become the girls champions of the Concorde and Liberty district cross country meets Oct. 28 at Burke Lake Park.
The Madison girls won by the slim margin of five points over the Oakton Cougars, who had the individual champion in the high-school race in freshman Raquel Lewis in 18:21.
For Madison, Lydia Mikhin led the way with a second-place finish in (18:34), Mary Byrne was fourth (19:22), Kiki Van Der Weide sixth (19:32), Erin Baranowsky 11th (19:56) and Hannah Peterson 20th (20:38).
The improvement was significant for Madison, which finished fourth in the meet last season.
Also for the Oakton girls in the Oct. 28 meet, Sitota Mesfin was third (18:41), Rhianen Eichelbaum 13th (20:04), Anna Lewis 14th (20:06) and Kanykel Korosheva 18th (20:31).
The McLean girls were led by junior winner Thais Rolly in 17:23, with teammate Elise Walker fourth (18:28), Calypso Rolly sixth (18:46), Leah Durkee 11th (19:16) and Antigone Stark 24th (20:40). Thais Rolly also was last season’s champion.
McLean was fifth in last season’s meet.
Second in the girls Liberty team standings were the defending champion Langley Saxons with 74 points and led by Lila Waters in eighth (18:59). Madeleine Spander was 13th (19:43), Hazel Calway 14th (19:54), Elena Pesavento 18th (20:19) and Corinne Sheedy 21st (20:27).
The Marshall Statesmen were sixth in the Liberty girls championships, led by fifth-place finisher Haley Spooden (18:37) and Emma Battista in 12th (19:43).
In the close boys Concorde meet, South Lakes won with 40 points, the defending champion Oakton Cougars were second with 42 and the Madison Warhawks third with 66.
Madison had the individual champion in senior Robbie Jenkins in 15:28 and his teammate Jack Sprague was 10th (16:08), with Aidan DiConti 13th (16:10).
For the Oakton boys, Elham Hug was fourth (15:50), Landon Newell fifth (15:53), Tyler Colman sixth (15:55), Ivasu Yemane ninth (16:08) and Quin Sehon 18th (16:30).
In the Liberty boys meet, McLean had 74 points and was second to York-town with 31. McLean senior Xavier Jemison was the individual champion (15:31) for the second straight season, with Marshall’s Sean Sanders fourth (16:00).
Also for the McLean boys, Liam Riley was 13th (16:51).
For the third-place Marshall boys in the meet (84 points) Samuel Lee was eighth (16:40).
Boden Gentile led the fourth-place Langley boys (92 points) by finishing fifth in 16:09 and Roan Toole was 12th (16:51).
The 6D North Region meet was scheduled for Nov. 3.
