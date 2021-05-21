Two big baseball games of significance are on tap this weekend involving high-school teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas.
Tonight, Friday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. the McLean Highlanders (5-3, 5-1) host the Yorktown Patriots (6-2, 4-2) with first place in the Liberty District (sort of) on the line. McLean is tied for first with Herndon in the loss column, with Yorktown one game back.
The Patriots defeated McLean, 4-0, earlier this season. That was the Highlanders’ last loss, as McLean has won five straight games. Yorktown has won six of its last seven games since dropping its season opener.
“It should be a fun game. We always have good games with them,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said.
McLean coach John Dowling, who won his 100th career game earlier this week, agreed.
“It should be a fun one,” he said.
Two hard-throwing right-handers, who have committed to play Division I college baseball, are expected to be on the mound. Senior Nathan Knowles (William and Mary) will be pitching for Yorktown and junior Griffin Stieg (Virginia Tech) will start for McLean.
McLean and Yorktown warmed up for the clash with district victories May 19. McLean downed visiting Washington-Liberty, 8-1, and Yorktown topped host South Lakes, 8-6.
James Tallon (2-1) was the winning pitcher for Yorktown. He struck out nine in six innings. Thor Koomey pitched the hitless and scoreless final inning with a strikeout to earn the save.
J.J. Foti had three RBI for Yorktown; Graham Lynch had two hits; and Knowles, Kyle Langley, Jacob Friend and Patrick Chmiel each had a hit and one RBI. Yorktown had eight hits.
“We were aggressive at the plate and we finally had a good hitting game throughout the lineup, and we have been working hard on that in practice by going the other way,” Skaggs said. “We put the ball in play, we were able to play small-ball, as well, and move runners around.”
For McLean in its win, Wyatt Johnson had two hits and stole two bases. Chris Morabito tripled and drove in a run, Bobby Kennedy had a hit and an RBI, Nick Norton and Evan Fontaine doubled and Stieg stole two bases.
McLean defeated Yorktown in the 2019 district-tournament championship game. The teams were expected to be league challengers in 2020 as well, but the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
* On Saturday, May 22 at noon, the undefeated Madison Warhawks (8-0, 5-0) host the Centreville Wildcats in a Concorde District game.
Before the contest, former longtime Madison head coach Don Roth will be recognized. Roth died in December at age 75. A number of Roth’s family members, longtime friends and former players are expected to attend.
Roth’s Madison teams won 228 games and six district championships during his tenure from 1975 to 1995 as head coach.
He also coached golf at Madison, with his teams winning state championships in 1990 and 1992.
