It was so close once again, but there was no victory against the South Lakes Seahawks for the McLean Highlanders.
Third-seeded McLean fell to 0-3 against top seed South Lakes this season, with the latest loss a 66-63 result in the Feb. 20 high-school championship game of the girls Liberty District basketball tournament.
Counting two regular-season losses, McLean (16-9) has lost three games to South Lakes (20-4) this winter by a combined 16 points. Two were three-point decisions.
In the district final, a seesaw game at South Lakes with 10 ties and eight lead changes, defending champion McLean led 63-61 with 41 seconds to play. A three-point play by Brianna Scott (23 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) gave South Lakes the lead for good at 64-63 with 31 seconds left.
After that, a McLean turnover, two foul shots by South Lakes, then a missed desperation jumper from the Highlanders ended play.
McLean trailed by eight late in the third quarter, then rallied and led 61-58 with 1:27 to play. A baseline three-pointer by Nina Buffman (20 points, three threes) tied the score at 61 with 1:07 to play. Elizabeth Dufrane’s 10-foot turnaround jumper in the lane gave McLean its last lead at 63-61.
Dufrane, chosen as the district’s Player of the Year, had 20 points, four rebounds and four assists for McLean. Kendall Jones had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists. Mia Fitzgerald scored 12 for McLean and had seven assists, six rebounds and two steals. Sophie Smith scored eight and had six boards and Elly Glenn had 10 points and three steals.
Dufrane scored her 1,500th career point in the contest, giving her 1,515 for her career. She is the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball for boys and girls.
Leila Copeland scored 12 for South Lakes and had five assists, Nicole Forbes had seven points and six rebounds and Kira Ketelhut had two points and seven boards.
McLean was 2-1 in the tourney, routing Washington-Liberty, 68-30, in the first round, then No. 2 seed Herndon, 61-37, in the semifinals. Dufrane scored 61 points in the tourney.
McLean and South Lakes advance to the 6D North Region Tournament.
* In the Feb. 20 girls consolation game at South Lakes preceding the championship contest, Herndon rallied in the final 37 seconds to nip Langley, 45-44. Langley led 44-38, but missed three free throws the rest of the way.
