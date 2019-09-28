The McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars, each winless at 0-10 a year ago, this fall have five victories between the high-school football teams.
Both won Sept. 27. McLean (3-1) rallied from a 19-8 first-half deficit to defeat the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 36-31, for its second straight victory. Oakton (2-3) also rallied, downing the host Langley Saxons (1-4) by a 38-35 final.
Oakton trailed by 21-7 and 35-13 scores. The comeback win was the Cougars’ second this season.
For Oakton, Ian Roudybush and quarterback Chris Neary each ran for two touchdowns and Nearly threw a scoring pass to Carson Kabance (three catches, 64 yards). Spencer Pryslak booted the winning 29-yard field goal with 33 second left and added three extra points. Neary threw a two-point conversion pass to Marvin Coon.
Roudybush rushed for 204 yards, Neary for 83 and Coon for 50. Neary passed for 71 yards. Oakton had 419 total yards.
On defense, Kabance had an interception.
For Langley, Tre Vasiliadis ran for 293 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns, and quarterback Matt Flenniken ran for 55 yards and passed for 92. Addison Wallace and Jacob Lubin each had two catches. Langley had 435 total yards.
On defense for Langley, Patrick Oh had an interception, Joseph Nazarian made 14 tackles and Adam Weber made seven.
In McLean's win, Ryan Jessar ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns (63 and one yards) and caught two passes for 54 more yards.
McLean had 448 total yards, of which 289 were rushing.
Bijan Soltani had a 15-yard touchdown run for McLean, and threw a 23-yard TD pass to Nick Scharlat, and Tio Graybill tossed a 37-yard scoring pass to Joe Lokke on a trick play to help McLean to a 36-25 lead. Ivan Maric booted four extra points and Billy Ludwick threw a two-point conversion pass to Matt Duval.
Soltani ran for 24 yards and was 6 of 12 passing for 122 yards. Griffin Stieg had 35 yards rushing. Lokke had three catches for 65 and Ludwick had 94 yards in kick returns.
On defense for McLean, Alec Butler made nine tackles, Cotter Smart made seven and Bryce Molnar five.
"Our defense settled down in the second half and did enough to protect the lead and win," McLean coach John Scholla said. "On offense we moved the ball well, the line plowed the way and Ryan broke some runs off."
* The Marshall Statesmen (2-2) were able to move the ball with some success against the Lake Braddock Bruins (3-1), but were unable to stop the hosts on defense, losing 49-19 Sept. 27 in other high-school football action.
The Bruins connected on multiple long touchdown passes and completions.
When it had the ball in the first half, Marshall’s offense was stopped by penalties, interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four sacks and closely-missed long field goals from 51 and 47 yards. The Statesmen had 144 first-half total yards, of which 106 were passing.
Marshall quarterback Patrick Margiotta was 7 of 17 passing in the first half and was intercepted twice. Thomas Burke caught three first-half passes for 66 yards and Luke Plawin and Andrew Margiotta had two catches each. Matt Shutello had 28 yards rushing in the first half.
Ethan Chang did boot a 42-yard field goal for Marshall’s only first-half points.
* Quarterback Ry Yates ran 57 yards for a touchdown and threw another of 59 yards to Joey Jorgenson to lead the Madison Warhawks (3-2) to a 21-14 road victory over the Robinson Rams on Sept. 27. Madison led 21-0 in the game, then held on in the second half.
Yates passed for 112 yards, Jorgenson caught three passes for 77 and Alex Jreige rushed for 66 yards. Madison had 290 total yards.
Interceptions by Chris Blanda and Nero Schrader (29-yard return) were big defensive stops for Madison, and Cole Remy made key defensive plays.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (2-2) lost their second straight game, falling to visiting Benedictine, 35-13, in non-conference action Sept. 28. Benedictine was the No. 1 ranked Division I private-school in Virginia last week.
